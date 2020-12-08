Tana Mongeau Wears Skimpy Lingerie For Santa Claus-Inspired Look While Surrounded By Marijuana Plants

On Tuesday, December 8, social media sensation Tana Mongeau shared a series of suggestive snaps from a somewhat festive photo shoot with her 5.6 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo showed the 22-year-old posing in a grow facility, surrounded by marijuana plants. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken at ILLA Canna, a grow located in Los Angeles, California.

Tana flaunted her fantastic figure in a sexy ensemble inspired by Santa Claus. She wore a skimpy lingerie set that featured a plunging red lace bralette and matching cheeky underwear. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. She also had on a fur-lined red coat and a pair of thigh-high black latex stiletto boots. She finished off the look with statement earrings.

For the photos, the blond bombshell styled her long locks in a half-up ponytail. She also sported a bold red lip.

In the first image, Tana turned to the side and stood with her legs apart. She leaned forward and tugged on her underwear with what appeared to be a rolled joint between her fingers. She looked directly at the photographer and opened her mouth.

She faced away from the camera and held on to a large red-and-white sack in the following photo.

The third shot was taken at a higher angle. Tana bent one of her knees and rested her foot on the ledge next to the marijuana plants. She turned away from the photographer once again for the final shot. She looked over her shoulder and continued to focus her attention on the camera.

In the caption, the YouTuber referred to herself as “Tana Claus” and stated that she visited the marijuana factory “to prepare for Christmas.”

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 300,000 likes. Quite a few of Tana’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Santa looking good this year,” a fan wrote.

“Every picture you [post] just gets more and more iconic,” a different devotee added.

“God damn sexy,” another admirer remarked, adding a heart-eye emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so beautiful tana you go queen,” a fourth Instagram user chimed in, along with both a crown and a smiling face emoji.