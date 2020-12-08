Qimmah Russo Is Oiled Up And Smoking Hot In Bright Pink Workout Gear

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo showed off her enviable curves to her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, December 8, saw the celebrity flaunting her lithe figure in a variety of poses.

In the caption, she wished her fans a “good morning” before insisting that the question of 2020 was in regard to whether or not people worked out. Of course, Qimmah’s answer was obvious if the workout snaps were anything to go by.

Qimmah wore a matching set. The bright pink crop top featured short sleeves and a rounded neckline. Hugging her figure, the item of clothing only just covered her ample cleavage and showed off a little of her white sports bra underneath.

She teamed this with a matching pair of exercise briefs. Featuring a pattern in shades of pink, it also had white tabs over each toned hip.

Qimmah’s golden hair was straightened and parted in the middle. In the variety of shots, her hair cascaded down around her shoulders and framed her pretty face.

The Instagram sensation’s chiseled muscles were lightly oiled and with the sun reflecting off her lithe body, her washboard abs and enviable form were the highlights of the set.

As soon as she posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the set had already racked up an impressive 16,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

Many of her fans rushed in to wish the fitness trainer a good morning as well. However, others had more to say on the matter — and mostly it had to do with the model’s enviable figure rather than answering the question.

“Good morning beautiful hugs and kisses and have a great workout,” one follower wrote in response to Qimmah’s caption.

“What a BEAUTY‼️,” a fan declared in the comments section.

“Looking very pretty in pink today,” another user added.

“God wasn’t playing when u were created Queen,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a few emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, as is usual with many of Qimmah’s posts, the muscly arm and 100 ones featured a lot as well.

Qimmah regularly shares a variety of content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she showed off her cleavage while wearing a teeny black bikini. While many were impressed with her muscles, others quickly commented on her fiery hair color.