Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Insane Curves In Sexy Red Lingerie

Brunette bombshell Victoria Villarroel sent Instagram users’ hearts racing on Monday, December 7, when she updated her account with some sexy new photos of herself in a racy ensemble.

The 27-year-old beauty, who rose to fame as Kylie Jenner’s assistant on Life of Kylie, was photographed in front of a white wall for the three-slide series, as a windowpane was partially visible in the background. Victoria struck a number of eye-catching poses directly in front of the camera to show off her physique.

In the first image, the model faced the camera as she grabbed on her top with both hands. She turned her head slightly to her left and looked away from the lens as she wore a serious pout on her face. The model towered over the camera in the second photo, providing an up-close shot of her left breast and face. The third slide honed in on her upper body, highlighting her midsection, chest, and face.

Her long brunette hair was pinned back as some tresses fell around her temples. Her nails looked to be perfectly done, complete with a light polish.

Victoria displayed her busty assets in a red sheer lace bra from Lounge Underwear, an intimates company founded in the United Kingdom. The undergarment featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and low-cut, non-padded cups that gave way to a massive view of cleavage.

The set’s matching panties featured a lace trim front and thin elastic sides that drew the eye to her hips and flat midriff.

She shared a variety of red emoji in the post’s caption.

The photo set was met with a large amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 173,000 likes since going live just a day ago. Additionally, hundreds of followers commented under the post to shower Victoria with compliments.

“It’s the natural body for me,” one individual wrote, adding a single heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“So gorgeous babe,” another admirer chimed in, inundating their compliment with red heart, heart-eye and kiss-face symbols.

“Okay Victoria, because of you, I need this bra right now,” a third fan asserted.

“In love with every single bit of you,” a fourth user proclaimed, following their sentence with a single red heart emoji.

The model has sent temperatures soaring on Instagram on more than one occasion in the past. On November 27, she shared some photos of herself in a plunging black top and matching skintight bottoms.