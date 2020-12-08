Camila Bernal Flaunts Killer Curves In Teeny Bikini: ‘Christmas In Miami’

Curvaceous Instagram model Camila Bernal impressed her 1.4 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, December 8, showed the celebrity sitting on a yacht wearing a patterned string bikini and sweat pants.

In the caption, she stated that Christmas time in Miami does not look so much like the traditional cold Christmas seen in many other parts of the Northern hemisphere.

Camila wore a white bikini with a dark pattern that looked somewhat like fronds from a tree. The triangular cups of the top plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of the Instagram sensation’s ample cleavage. In the first shot, Camila leaned back and supported her weight on one hand, showing off a little of her underboob as a result of this.

The bikini briefs peeked out of the top of the gray sweatpants that sat low over her voluptuous hips. She completed the look with a blue beanie that covered her dark plaited locks.

In the first snap, Camila leaned back and tilted her head skyward. Not a cloud in the sky could be seen and the model’s eyes were closed as if she were enjoying the sunlight streaming down over her.

The second image showed Camila standing up now, her hands in the air and her back to the camera as she looked out toward the cityline. In the sky, a small jet and a line of smoke behind it could be seen.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within a single hour, the set had already garnered close to 8,000 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Super cute Cami,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wonderful pictures,” a fan remarked.

“Incredible shoot,” another user stated.

“Just wow,” a fourth person declared, also using the heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis to their comment.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart one. However, some people also decided to add Christmas-themed emoji to their posts in response to the celebrity’s caption.

Camila often flaunts her buxom figure when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she posted an update that saw her sitting spread eagle on a wooden park bench. Wearing a thong-backed bathing suit, one of the images highlighted her curvaceous booty as she rested her hands on her hips with her back to the camera.