Carrie Ann Inaba Copies A High Fashion Look From A Magazine In Scandalous Instagram Share

In her latest Instagram share, Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba thrilled her followers with a shot in which she recreated a high fashion look from a magazine spread she had seen.

The photo was captured somewhere on the set of CBS’s show The Talk, as the geotag indicated, and Carrie Ann found a textured beige wall to serve as the perfect neutral backdrop for her look.

She wore a cream-colored knit sweater with a turtleneck and voluminous sleeves. The sleeves ended in a tight cuff, giving the look some major drama. The knit fabric draped over her upper body, not clinging too tightly to her toned figure.

She paired the sweater with a maxi-length gown that had a scandalously high slit on one side of the skirt, which left nearly her entire leg exposed. The printed gray material cascaded down to the ground, and appeared to be lined with a silky material. She had her exposed leg bent and the other extended in a way that highlighted the garment.

She finished off the ensemble with a few rings, a pair of subtle silver earrings, and some chunky platform slide-on shoes in a crisp white hue. She also had a white belt over top of the sweater, which accentuated her waist. Her hair was done in a half-up look, with a few strands framing her stunning features. She made sure to tag all the brands behind her outfit, including Miu Miu, Free People and Jenny Yoo, as well as her glam squad responsible for her hair and makeup.

For the second slide of the update, she showed her audience the inspiration that she copied for her share by taking a photograph of a page torn out of a magazine. The model rocked a similar pose, with a similar skirt. Though there were some differences in the outfits, Carrie Ann managed to capture the spirit of the ensemble.

She finished the update with another shot of her posing in the look, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 3,800 likes as well as 114 comments within an hour of going live.

“You look sexier!!!!!!!!!!!” one fan wrote, followed by flame and heart emoji.

“You wore it better. Love the sneaks!” another follower chimed in.

“Stunningly gorgeous!! Beautiful legs as well!!” a third fan remarked.

Carrie Ann has been surprising her followers with plenty of unique looks during her time on Dancing With The Stars’ latest season, including a variety of wigs. As The Inquisitr reported, she wore everything from a blond wig with bangs to a pastel pink bob style.