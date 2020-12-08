WWE Rumors: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reportedly Has Major Demand Before He Accepts ‘WrestleMania 37’ Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is interested in having one more wrestling match in WWE. He’s expressed his desire to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, but he has one condition that the company has to meet before it can come to fruition.

According to Ringside News, Johnson will only lace up his boots for the event if there are fans in the arena. However, it remains to be seen if the COVID-19 situation will allow that to happen come pay-per-view time.

Johnson has been adamant about the making the fight a major draw, so it’s unsurprising that he wants fans in attendance should it take place. As The Inquisitr previously documented, he recently talked about how it’s an angle the fans want to see, and how it makes sense from a business perspective.

The Ringside News report also noted that there are other obstacles that could prevent the match from happening. As The Inquisitr pointed out, Johnson’s Hollywood commitments could prevent him from taking part as there is too much risk of him getting injured.

It is believed that Johnson wanted to take on other superstars in recent years, but his insurance companies didn’t allow him to step into the ring. It remains to be seen if they’ll make an exception for a showdown with his real-life cousin.

The latest update noted that those issues are still prohibiting the dream bout from a reality. A tenured member of the company’s creative team told the outlet that Johnson has several “written commitments” that are getting in the way for now.

As of this writing, Johnson and Vince McMahon are in contact about the angle. “The Great One’s” name hasn’t been discussed at recent meetings, however, and officials could be more focused on an alternative plan for Reigns’ WrestleMania opponent.

As WrestleTalk reported earlier, Big E and Daniel Bryan are also reportedly being considered as possible foes for the current Universal Champion at the event.

Another name who’s being considered is Drew McIntyre, who’s the current World Champion on Monday Night Raw. High ranking officials were supposedly so impressed with their match at last month’s Survivor Series that they’re keen to have the main eventers face off again.

Bill Goldberg’s name has also been discussed. The Hall of Famer was set to face Reigns at this year’s WrestleMania, but those plans changed after “The Big Dog” took some time off in the lead up to the show. However, officials are still interested in booking the but between the legend and the current champion.