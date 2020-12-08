Laurence Bédard Stretches Arms High In The Air As She Wears Bright Pink Lingerie Outside

Instagram model Laurence Bédard has delighted her 2.9 million followers with her latest lingerie update. The post, which went live on Tuesday, December 8, saw the celebrity flaunting her enviable figure while she stretched outside.

Laurence wore an Adam and Eve underwear set in a shade of vibrant pink. The lacy bra top had thin straps and plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of the model’s ample cleavage. A thick band underneath her bust also featured a frilly lace edge.

She teamed this with a matching pair of briefs that sat high over her slender hips as she leaned against a black metal railing. With one leg slightly bent in front of the other, the tops of her toned thighs were also highlighted.

Standing outside in the sunshine, Laurence stretched her arms up high over her head, clasping her hands together as she did so. This position helped to show off her slender arms as well as draw attention to her tiny waist and chiseled stomach muscles.

The Instagram sensation’s eyes were closed, as though enjoying not only her stretch but the sun that beamed down over her lithe body. Laurence’s sleek bob was parted slightly to the side and was tucked behind her ears.

The bright blue sky filled most of the background. However, a vast stretch of greenery could be seen below as Laurence appeared to be standing in an elevated position on top of a balcony.

Laurence’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within four hours, the photo had already amassed an impressive 19,600 likes and more than 100 comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“Wow you’re unbelievably beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Just incredible,” another user stated.

“Gorgeous!!!” a fan simply declared.

“Cute cute cute,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their statement with a multitude of black hearts.

Rather than try to express their thoughts in words, many of Laurence’s fans opted to use emoji as a way to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart one. However, the kissing emoji also proved to be popular among her supporters.

Of late, Laurence has been sharing a variety of raunchy lingerie updates with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she wore a black corset as she lounged on the back of a sofa. She teamed this with a pair of fire-engine red thigh-high boots that really got the hearts racing of her adoring admirers.