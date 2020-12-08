Candace Cameron Bure Channels Her Inner Kimmy Gibbler For Hilarious ‘Pamela Pupkin’ Holiday Workout Recreation

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure gave her 4.6 million Instagram followers a good chuckle with her Tuesday afternoon upload. The 44-year-old mom of three showed off her fantastic figure while doing a bit of a holiday workout and the results were incredible.

Candace tagged comedian Laura Cleary and added a hashtag for the comical character of Pamela Pupkin to her caption. She also teasingly asked for the real Kimmy Gibbler to stand up, and she then showed off her holiday-themed workout.

The clip showed Candace’s take on Cleary’s Pupkin and her campy holiday workout. Candace’s style definitely had the feel of something the Fuller House character of Kimmy would do, and her fans wasted no time in showing their love for this.

The video was filmed in Candace’s living room that was decorated for Christmas. A stocking could be seen hanging on the fireplace mantel and a decorated tree was in the background.

Candace wore a Santa hat along with red, green, and white tights and green sneakers. Over the tights, she had on white shorts and a red ribbon tied as a belt, as well as a formfitting long-sleeved top. She also added an exaggerated, heavy makeup style that was seemingly designed to highlight her character’s big personality.

The actress went on to do some toe touches, squats, and booty squeezes, and she ran in place for a few beats. Candace lip-synced with the original Pupkin audio and gave a big wink at the end.

Throughout the short routine reenactment, Candace nailed the moves and successfully flaunted her fit physique. In just an hour, nearly 400,000 people had already viewed the video.

In addition, the clip received about 81,000 likes and 3,200 comments during that initial hour.

“Best thing I’ve seen in my life. Almost got up to run with the reindeer and squeeze,” quipped one fan.

“This is the best thing on social media right now,” another raved.

Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy in Fuller House, made sure to comment about the clip being Gibbler-approved. A few other entertainers, including Tamera Mowry, Paula Faris, and Chilli of the singing group TLC all noted their enthusiasm for the fun tribute.

“I haven’t laughed much lately. This did the trick. Love it,” a third Instagram user noted.

“YASS QUEEN!! YOU GOT US IN THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT!!!” someone else hollered.

A few days ago, Candace posted a photo to her Instagram page that showcased her flawless figure. She wore jeans and a long coat, and that single snapshot received more than 221,000 likes. By the looks of things, this campy and adorable video will likely surpass it fairly quickly.