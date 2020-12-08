Sara Underwood Sips A Glass Of Wine While Rocking Sexy Red Lingerie

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling snap taken in her cozy cabin in the woods. The photo was captured by her partner, Jacob Witzling, whose Instagram page she tagged in the caption along with a photo credit.

A fire was crackling inside the warm, welcoming space, and a chair was visible, as well as several rugs laid out over the wooden floors. The space featured horizontal wooden planks throughout, with a hanging light fixture to illuminate the space.

The photo was taken from a unique perspective, with Sara standing indoors and Jacob photographing her while standing outside. The perspective gave the image a bit of a peek-a-boo vibe, and also showcased some additional elements of the cabin, including the front door with a triangular top on the frame and herringbone wooden detailing on the door itself.

Sara flaunted her bombshell body in a sexy red lingerie set that left little to the imagination. The bra incorporated lacy material, and appeared to have a bit of a longline style with a wide band stretching horizontally across her back. She faced away from the camera in the shot, putting her pert posterior on full display.

Sara rocked a pair of underwear that covered barely anything at all, as the thong-style bottoms consisted of little more than thin straps stretching over her hips. She was barefoot in the image, and balanced on the balls of her feet as a radiant smile graced her faec.

Sara had her blond locks styled in a casual look, with her curtain bangs accentuating her stunning features, and she held a glass of what looked like white wine in one hand.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling share, and the post racked up over 16,300 likes within 28 minutes of going live. It also received 135 comments from her audience within the same brief time span.

“So cute babe,” one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“You are just wow absolute perfection and this picture I’m pretty sure was a dream I had,” another follower added.

“Oh my lord, what a body,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Sara’s incredible physique.

“STUNNING,” yet another chimed in, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a duo of shots in which she stood on a snowy mountaintop looking gorgeous in a black jumpsuit with cut-out details. She layered a jacket and knee-high boots with fringe detailing over the garment, and had a red knit hat over top of her braided blond locks.