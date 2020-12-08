Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Goes On A Rampage

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, December 9 tease that Victor lets it be known that he believes Billy is guilty of attempting to shoot Adam, but Vicky accuses him of a setup. Elsewhere, Nick tries to get his sister to do the right thing when it comes to Phyllis and the hotel, but Victoria has other ideas. It looks like Vicky is on a rampage.

Billy (Jason Thompson) remains under investigation despite his continued insistence that he had nothing to do with the attempt on Adam’s (Mark Grossman) life, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor (Eric Braeden) makes it clear he’s not convinced of Billy’s innocence. He lets Victoria (Amelia Heinle) know that he wants her to watch what she says about her ex-husband to the press. Vicky lets her dad know that she’s a grownup and can make her own choices. She stands behind everything she’s said, promoting Billy’s innocence.

Victoria even takes a swipe at her old man by wondering if he tried to set up her ex-husband. After all, Victor’s made it quite clear through the years that he desperately dislikes Billy. However, Victor reminds his daughter that framing somebody isn’t the way he operates. In the end, he offers to provide whatever help he can should the worst happen, and Vicky finds herself telling Katie and Johnny why their daddy is in prison. She steadfastly maintains that’s unlikely, but it seems like Victor knows something she doesn’t.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

The partnership between Victoria and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) hasn’t been a happy one. It’s been fraught with disagreements and arguments, which Victoria seemed to enjoy. However, Phyllis doesn’t love it, and she wants to ensure that her hotel is safe from Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) sister’s machinations. In that vein, Nick finally gets his girlfriend’s permission to talk to his older sister about the whole thing. Nick approaches it as what’s best for Vicky and the kids, especially in light of Billy’s legal troubles.

While Victoria sees Nick’s point, she doesn’t solve it the way he’d hoped she would. Instead, she takes a page out of her dad’s book by playing dirty with Phyllis. Nick had hoped his Victoria would choose to bow out gracefully. However, Vicky decides to look for a way to push out Phyllis and then get herself out of the hotel business. She decides to sell the building for a premium price instead of allowing Phyllis to run The Grand Phoenix independently. Nick’s girlfriend will be furious when she finds out, but Y&R spoilers hint that Phyllis gets the last laugh before it’s all said and done.