Gabby Epstein Rocks Emerald Green Lingerie & Asks If It’s Suitable For Christmas Dinner

Gabby Epstein stripped down to her bra and underwear in the most recent image that was added to her Instagram feed. The photo was shared on December 8, and it’s earning rave reviews from her 2.4 million fans.

The shot captured the model posed in the center of the frame. Gabby stood on red brick pavers, which added a pop of color to the shot. A rustic brick wall and a beautiful landscape behind her included rolling hills and plenty of lush greenery. Gabby posed with her chest facing toward the camera, popping one hip out. She draped one arm near her side and held her phone in the opposite, covering the front of her face. Gabby flaunted her bombshell body in an emerald green lingerie set.

On her upper-half, she sported a bra that exposed a peek of her tanned skin underneath. The piece was decorated with delicate flowers on her chest, covering what was necessary while still revealing ample cleavage and underboob. It had a set of silky straps tight on her shoulders, leaving her arms on display for her fans to admire. It had a scooping necklace, and her collar was bare — drawing further attention to her voluptuous assets.

She teamed the look with matching bottoms with the same color and style as her top. The garment’s front was worn a few inches below Gabby’s belly button, showing off her sculpted abs in their entirety. It had a set of thick straps that were adorned with flowers, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The scanty cut of the garment also showed a tease of her trim thighs.

Gabby pulled her long, blond locks halfway back, styling it with a middle part while two loose pieces fell around the frame of her face. The rest of her mane fell effortlessly down the middle of her back.

Within a few minutes of the post being shared with fans, it’s already amassed more than 29,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Some social media users weighed in on whether or not the outfit was appropriate, while a few others used emoji instead.

“Gorgeous as always. Looking pretty as ever,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“My queen my sexy girlfriend I love you,” a second social media user wrote.

“Each picture is better than the one before. Gorgeous,” a third chimed in.

“Extremely Beautiful and incredibly sexy,” one more raved with a few flames tied to the end of their post.