Theo’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Exit Storyline Causes Issues For Core Characters

The Young and the Restless viewers watched, stunned as nobody in the Abbott family, including Traci, stepped up to offer Theo what he really needed from the family in the wake of Dina’s death. According to SheKnows Soaps, the storyline for Theo’s exit causes big issues for the soap’s core characters.

Inexplicably, Y&R released Theo actor Tyler Johnson. After tying the character to a core family, the show has botched the exit, leaving some big problems for Genoa City residents like Jack (Peter Bergman), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Traci (Beth Maitland), and Kyle (Michael Mealor).

After leaving Theo out of Dina’s (Marla Adams) final moments, the Abbotts seem surprised that Theo’s suing them for her estate. She left him a fountain pen in her will, and Kyle snarked at him over it. The unaccepted Abbott seemed happy enough at the time, but it was obvious that Dina hadn’t updated her will after learning she had a previously unknown grandson.

Johnny Vy / CBS

Jack decided to try to make the whole uncomfortable lawsuit go away, and he called his nephew’s bluff. Instead of welcoming him and including him as part of their group, the siblings snarked at Theo, adding insult to injury. Ultimately, he rejected their offer, calling it his late grandmother’s scraps. That led to scenes showing a spark of life, reminiscent of the Jack of old. However, his behavior seemed strangely at odds with how he acted after Theo cheated to try to win Jabot. At that time, Jack promised Theo that he’d always be a part of their fold no matter what, and yet, just a few months later, Jack didn’t let him say goodbye to Dina, and Ashley didn’t include him in Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) family-only wedding.

“It’s never a good idea to compromise characters to enable a plot. But what’s worse is that the back and forth between these parties could have played out over months, even years, and gone any number of directions. Potential = squandered,” wrote Candace Young.

Instead of making fans dislike Theo, the Abbotts’ recent actions have caused viewers to cry foul, wondering why their beloved (and not so beloved) characters are acting so uncharacteristically.

It’s also strange to many that the CBS daytime drama would let Johnson go when the sudser seems lacking in males in Theo’s age group. For now, Kyle is about the only remaining one even though there are Summer (Hunter King), Lola (Sasha Calle), and Sally (Courtney Hope) around the same age. Plus, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) are currently a couple but have dated men in the past.