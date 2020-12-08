Yovanna Ventura Shows Off Fierce Catwalk While Wearing Bejeweled Dress

Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura wowed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, December 8, saw the catwalk model performing a fierce walk down the aisle of a theater. Flaunting a glittery corset from The Blonds range of clothing, her fans were instantly impressed and dived into the comments section in order to voice their opinion.

Yovanna wore a stunning black boned corset that sculpted to her fine form and helped to show off her wasp-thin waist. The outfit featured a variety of glittery and bejeweled strands that hung down over the bodice and shimmered when she moved.

She teamed this with a pair of high-heeled thigh-high black boots that accentuated her long legs as she strutted in time to the music playing over the update.

Yovanna’s long brunette locks were straightened and parted in the middle. As she performed her impressive walk, her hair hung down over one shoulder and then flicked out as she spun around.

The celebrity began her short catwalk by marching down the aisle of a theater. Swinging her arms and allowing her hips to dip to each side, the model gave a savage strut. When she got closer to the camera, she put her hands on her hips and spun around. Continuing to get closer to the photographer, the model then veered off to one side as the video ended.

Yovanna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the short clip. Within a mere five hours, the video had already gathered an impressive 54,200 likes and close to 400 comments from her legions of fans.

“So fine,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Yes ma’am,” a fan declared, obviously a little intimidated by Yovanna’s savage strut.

“I love that outfit! And she looks amazingly beautiful in it!” another user stated.

“Fire as always sis,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji at the end of their statement for added emphasis.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the clip. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, the fox-with-heart-eyes and the drooling ones also got a lot of attention.

