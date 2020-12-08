Ana Paula Saenz Stuns By Flaunting Her Thick Booty In A Tiny Thong In Front Of Dubai Ferris Wheel

Ana was joined by a bikini-clad pal.

On Tuesday, December 8, Ana Paula Saenz took to her popular Instagram page to post a set of sexy vacation photos from a trip to Dubai.

The Mexican model stunned by posing with a female friend who she described as her “partner in crime.” Both women were scantily clad in swimsuits that left little of their bombshell figures to the imagination.

Ana and her friend, Colombian model Lesly Agudelo, showed off their bikinis on a beach with a spectacular view. Foamy white waves crashed on the sand not far behind them, while the turquoise sea stretched out far in the distance. The expanse of water ended at the shoreline of Bluewaters Island.

A number of tall buildings were visible on the island, but a massive Ferris wheel towered over them all. According to Yahoo! News, the structure is called Ain Dubai. It stands at 820 feet tall, and it will be the largest Ferris wheel in the world when it opens to the public next year.

Ana enjoyed the view of the impressive feat of engineering from the beach outside the Rixos Premium Dubai JBR luxury resort. In the first image included in her slideshow, she and her companion posed on their knees where the tide was rolling in. Ana rocked a black two-piece that included a bandeau top. The garment featured Dsquared2 branding in bold white letters.

Ana’s bottoms were a tie-side thong, and she made sure to include a photo of the piece’s revealing back in her image carousel. She and Lesly were photographed angling their ample derrieres toward the camera and smiling back at their photographer. They held hands and got up on their toes in the wet sand.

Ana accessorized with a gold pendant necklace. Her bling also included a ring and bracelet that both featured floral details. She wore her dark hair down, and its silky tips reached the small of her back.

Lesly styled her similar mane in soft waves. For the outing, she opted to wear a white floral-print bikini with ruffle trim and a drawstring detail in the center of the top’s bust. Her bottoms were just as tiny as her friend’s.

Ana’s online admirers liked her post over 46,000 times to show her just how much they appreciated her share with a double-dose of derrieres. They also flocked to the comments section to praise her provocative pics. Her devotees deemed them “delicious,” “beautiful,” and “very nice.”

Ana’s fans also had plenty of positive things to say about a solo snap of the model flaunting her booty on a boat. As reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a striped one-piece with a thong back.