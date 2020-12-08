Abby Dowse Kneels With Her Legs Spread & Rubs In Sunscreen Oil While Wearing Skimpy Bikini

On Tuesday, December 8, Australian model Abby Dowse made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.6 million followers to enjoy.

The brief video showed the 31-year-old kneeling with her legs spread on a towel that had been placed on the ground. Outdoor furniture and numerous trees could be seen in the background.

Abby flaunted her fantastic figure in a blue bikini that featured a low-cut halterneck top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. The tiny two-piece, which was from the clothing company, Oh Polly, showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. She finished off the sexy look with layered necklaces, delicate bracelets, and a ring. The blond bombshell also wore her long wavy locks down in a slightly tousled style.

The clip began with her rubbing oil into her thighs and stomach while gazing at the camera lens. She then tugged on her bikini bottoms and briefly touched her chest, before focusing her attention on her arms. She adjusted her bottoms once more and placed her hands back on her thighs. The video ended with Abby ruffling her hair.

The clip was paired with the song “positions” by Ariana Grande.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation noted that she does “use sun protection,” specifically “SPF oil.” She also advertised for Oh Polly by tagging the company.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 7,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[You’re] as hot as the sun Abby that tan is amazing Abby,” gushed a fan, adding a string of sun, fire, kissing face, red heart, and thumbs up emoji to the comment.

“Stunning! You’re one beautiful woman,” added a different devotee, along with a sparkle, a shooting star, and a kissing face emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous bikini on your tanned figure,” remarked another admirer.

“Wow just amazing,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Abby engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the video and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Abby has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.