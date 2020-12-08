Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Laura & Cyrus Continue To Dance Around One Another

Spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital suggest that viewers should receive a few more pieces to the puzzle regarding how Laura, Cyrus, and perhaps Martin are connected. Fans have been speculating about the possibilities and it seems it may not take too much longer to see which theories are right.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Diane will be popping up in the December 9 episode. She apparently discovers something interesting about Cyrus, and General Hospital fans will be eager to see what comes of this.

Laura will get a visitor, and it will be someone unexpected. Could it be Cyrus?

The General Hospital sneak peek for Wednesday’s show indicates that the two will be having a conversation. Something that is said during their conversation will prompt Laura to say she wants “that” with every fiber of her being.

This cat-and-mouse game between Cyrus and Laura will seemingly get more intense and complicated in the days ahead. She has figured out that Cyrus is digging into the incident where she killed David decades ago, but she doesn’t know why.

At this point, there are plenty of known tidbits regarding all of this, but it’s not clear how it all fits together. Are Cyrus and Martin brothers, with Laura being their half-sibling? That’s one theory, the idea being that Florence is Cyrus and Martin’s mother, and they all share Gordon Gray as a biological father.

Nick Agro / ABC

General Hospital spoilers detail that Curtis will stumble upon a useful lead of some sort, and this may connect to the Cyrus and Laura situation too. The sneak peek shows that he’ll caution somebody against sharing something with Jordan, and she’ll have a chat with Epiphany.

Epiphany helped Jordan fake Taggert’s death, and very few other people know about that. However, Julian told Cyrus that Taggert was still alive, and the mobster told Trina. Now, General Hospital teasers indicate that Epiphany will warn Jordan that the wheels are coming off of her cover-up scheme.

Wednesday’s episode also brings tough moments for Sam and Jason, and fans are anxious to see whether there’s really a split on the way for these two. Sonny will push Martin to come clean, correctly suspecting that the lawyer helped Julian in his desperate quest to leave Port Charles.

General Hospital viewers will see Carly begging for Michael’s forgiveness and Sasha approaches Willow. Spoilers suggest that a number of dynamics within Port Charles will be shifting in dramatic ways in the days ahead and viewers cannot wait to see how it all plays out.