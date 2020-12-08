Demi Rose Flaunts Voluptuous Chest & Hourglass Figure in Tight Crop Top

Brunette bombshell Demi Rose turned up the heat on her Instagram page Tuesday. The popular model took the to photo-sharing site to share a snapshot that featured her showing off her voluptuous chest and hourglass figure while wearing a black crop top.

Demi’s top featured a halter-style neck and a ruched seam up the middle that accentuated her chest. The shirt was skintight, a feature that called attention to her bosom.

Because of the way the image was cropped, it was unclear if she paired the top with a pair of pants, shorts or a skirt. That being said, whatever she wore hugged her hips. The garment had ruched seams in the front and on the sides with what appeared to be a drawstring near the center of the waist.

The popular influencer wore her dark hair parted in the middle and down in loose waves that skimmed the tops of her shoulders.

Demi accessorized with several rings, and she sported a red polish on her fingernails.

The social media star faced the camera while looking downward. She held one hand in her hair by her face while her other hand held one end of the drawstring. The pose highlighted her thin waistline and curvy hips. Her shapely shoulders and upper arms were also on display.

The model appeared to be standing in front of a building with an arched door. One side of the wall appeared blurred in the distance behind her.

In the caption, she teased that something exciting would drop tomorrow and tagged online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, suggesting that she might be sharing a collaboration with the brand.

Within an hour, more than 101,000 of Demi’s 15.3 million followers hitting the heart button, proving that it was huge hit.

Dozens took some time to leave a compliment.

“The best hourglass in the world,” quipped one follower.

“Looking so incredibly gorgeous stunning and hot @demirose,” wrote a second follower, adding kiss and heart emoji.

“Love the black outfit gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” commented a fourth Instagram user with several red heart emoji.

Last month, Demi shared a snap that saw her baring quite a bit more of her chest than she did in Tuesday’s post. The model decided not to wear anything underneath a blue varsity jacket with gray sleeves. She wore the number open, teasing her bare skin. She leaned one elbow against the side of a building — a pose that showed plenty of her ample cleavage, flat tummy and smooth skin.