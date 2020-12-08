Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Gets Support After Bombshell ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

Olivia Jade Giannulli is receiving support from her followers following her bombshell interview on the Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

The 21-year-old beauty influencer opened up about the college admissions scandal that landed her parents, Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, in federal prison, and she apologized for not knowing how much her privilege afforded her.

On Instagram, Olivia shared a clip from her sitdown with Red Table Talk panel Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and Willow Smith. In the clip, the former University of Southern California student revealed that for “so long” she wasn’t able to talk about her parents’ scandal due to legal reasons.

‘I don’t want pity, I don’t serve pity,” she admitted. “We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, ‘I recognize I messed up.”

In the comments section to the post shared with her 1.2 million followers, Olivia revealed an overwhelming amount of support for breaking her silence on her parents’ role in getting her into the University of Southern California via illegal means. Many fans thought Olivia deserves a second chance for the mistakes both she and her family made.

“Everyone messes up,” one fan wrote to Olivia. “Good for you. Own it as you did and people need to let it go.”

“You do deserve a second chance!” another added. ” Not pity, but a second chance. You’re human. Let’s cancel cancel culture.”

“This is a really young girl… give her a break and a second chance for God sakes. She didn’t kill anybody,” a third follower wrote.

“Now go and pursue your education and earn it for real. Then the road to redemption will be complete,” another chimed in.

Others told Olivia that she can now move forward with her life, which has been put on hold for nearly two years. Others begged her to return to YouTube, where she had a thriving fashion and beauty channel before the scandal forced her to put everything on pause.

Olivia lost multiple brand deals, her college education, and more after it was revealed that her parents paid $500,000 in bribes to get her and her sister Isabella into the University of Southern California.

While many fans felt compassion for the YouTube star because she is still young, others blasted her — including Red Table Talk’s Adrienne, who had a hard time reconciling Olivia’s privilege and the fact that she approached three Black women to help her get out her “redemption story.”