Rachel Bush Flaunts Pert Derriere In Minuscule Crochet Bikini Bottoms While Sunbathing

On Tuesday, December 8, Maxim model Rachel Bush made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of suggestive snaps with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, the 23-year-old — who is married to NFL player Jordan Poyer — sunbathed on a lounge chair with an orange cushion covered by a teal towel. The outdoor furniture was placed in front of an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.

The first image showed Rachel lying on her stomach with her ankles crossed. She wore a wide-brimmed hat that concealed her face and upper back. The mother-of-one also sported a pair of barely-there crochet bikini bottoms that were adorned with beads. The skimpy swimsuit put her pert derriere on full display. Her bronze skin also had a light sheen, suggesting that she was wearing tanning oil.

The following photo was taken at a slightly different angle. Rachel struck a nearly identical pose but had taken off her hat, revealing that she was topless. The brunette bombshell’s tousled hair was also visible in the shot.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that that “[t]here was a gym 10 feet from this pool.” She also noted that she only requires “sun, water, weights,” presumably to be content.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Many of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“That view @rachelbush will simply take your breath away,” gushed a fan, along with a red heart, fire, and peach emoji.

“Skin just looks so perfectly golden – lucky af,” added a different devotee.

“Beautiful view,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of clapping, raised hands, and heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

A few commenters also made reference to Rachel’s husband.

“Jordan is one lucky man,” wrote one social media user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Rachel has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

Recently, she uploaded a brief video filmed on her smartphone, in which she wore a pair of tiny gray shorts that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 42,000 times since it was shared.