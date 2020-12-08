Anna Katharina Rocks Scanty Swimsuit In Hot New Photo: ‘Like My Old Ballet Leotards’

Anna Katharina sent temperatures soaring on Tuesday, December 8, when she shared a hot new update with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. The American model took to the photo-sharing app to post a couple of pictures that showed her in a swimsuit that reminded her of her “old ballet leotards,” which put her killer physique fully on display.

The two-picture slideshow captured Anna striking powerful poses against a blank backdrop. In the first, she faced the camera, placing one leg in front of the other while kicking her hips to one side. The second showed her posing sideways. Anna arched her back, highlighting her pert derriere as she rested one hand on her side.

Anna rocked a black one-piece bathing suit featuring a classic, 1990s-inspired design. It included a plunging neckline that showcased plenty of skin and large armholes that also teased a bit of sideboob. The suit boasted high-cut legs that bared her toned hips. It also featured a narrowly cut back that flaunted Anna’s tight buns.

Her blond locks was brushed back and styled down, further adding to the ’90s vibe of the shoot.

In the caption, Anna revealed that her outfit was just like her ballet leotard, but “maybe a little different.” She revealed that the photographer behind the camera was Eduardo Ceballos and that her tan was courtesy of makeup artist Simona.

The post was popular with Anna’s followers, garnering more than 13,000 likes and upwards of 200 comments within two hours of going live. Her admirers took to the comments section to praise her toned physique and to interact with her caption.

“I recall some of those leos being preeetttttttyyyy small under the tutu. Particularly the one I had to wear for Fairy Godmother,” one user replied.

“Did they cast you in an ‘All the Single Ladies’ dance video?! Not implying anything…” wrote a second admirer.

“Omg this is def one of my favorites!!” another one of her fans chimed in.

“I need to have arms like that RIGHT NOW,” raved a fourth follower.

Anna is no stranger to sharing photo to her Instagram feed that showcase her fit shape. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she shared a stunning image in which she sported a teenie-weenie two-piece bathing suit. The garment featured a print of silver leaves against a bright yellow background. The top featured small triangles that were widely spaced on her chest, highlighting her ample cleavage. The bottoms had double straps that tied into bows, which she pulled up high.