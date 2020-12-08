Hungarian Hottie Anita Herbert Sips A Drink While Clad In Tiny A Crop Top & Undies

Anita Herbert wowed fans with a hot new post that showed off her sculpted figure. The model and social media influencer posted the photo on her Instagram feed on December 8, and her 2.4 million followers have been thrilled with the shot.

The photo captured the model posing on an outdoor terrace. She sat on the top of a table that was outlined in silver and topped with glass. She draped her feet off the edge, and there was a canister of protein powder near her side. She held a glass in one hand and grabbed the straw with her opposite. Anita looked down toward the ground, appearing to be incredibly focused on the task at hand. In the caption of the update, she indicated that she was drinking some Supergreens from Onest.

The model showed off her incredible figure in an all-black outfit that left little to the imagination. On her upper-half, she opted for a crop top that was tight on every inch of her frame. The front featured a white and pink graphic that was covered by Anita’s hand. It had capped sleeves that were tight on her upper-arms, allowing her to show off her toned biceps. The garment’s bottom cut off near Anita’s ribs, revealing her chiseled abs for her followers to admire.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. The front of the panties rode low on her navel, leaving more of her abs in view. It had a set of thick straps that were tight on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The hot little outfit also showcased Anita’s muscular thighs.

Anita wore her long, dark locks halfway back, adding a pigtail bun to each side of her head. The rest of her long locks tumbled down her shoulders and back.

It has not taken long for her fans to notice the post. Within a few minutes of the update going live on her feed, it’s already amassed hundreds of likes and a handful of comments. Several social media users applauded Anita’s figure while a few more commented on the product that she was promoting.

“A reminder: best female body on IG. That’s all. Bye,” one follower wrote, adding a few red hearts to the end of the comment.

“Eating veggies is so much more enjoyable for me!!! That being said, I do still like to add them to smoothies!” another chimed in.

“What a beautiful body,” one more complimented.