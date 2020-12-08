Brit Manuela Rocks Skimpy Black Panties While Lifting Up Her Shirt In Scorching New Update

Brit Manuela took to Instagram to share a series of sizzling new shots that saw her in minimal attire. The model’s December 8 update included three new images that added even more heat to her fiery feed.

The first image in the series saw Brit posed directly in the center of the frame. In the update, a geotag indicated that she was in New York, New York, where she stood in a kitchen. Brit posed in between a stove and an island with a sink. Behind her there was a stainless steel refrigerator at her back and a few light fixtures that were hung from the ceiling. She rested her cheek in one hand and pursed her lips as she gazed into the camera.

The second photo in the deck saw Brit posed in the same spot, but she altered her stance. She showed off her incredible figure in an oversized sweatshirt that was loose on her frame. The garment featured the “Lounge” logo written in bold white letters. It had a crew neckline and long sleeves that covered a portion of her hands. Brit playfully lifted up the bottom of her top with both hands, exposing her sculpted abs for her audience to admire.

She teamed the look with a pair of scanty black panties that did more showing than they did covering. It had a thick logo band that was worn high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. Its high-rise design also treated Brit’s eager audience to a great view of her shapely thighs. In the third image in the set, Brit gazed into the camera with an alluring stare.

She kept her accessories simple, rocking a pair of dainty hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She wore her long brunette locks pulled back in a high and flirty ponytail that tumbled down her back.

In the caption of the post, she shared an inspirational caption. It has not taken long for fans to take notice of the sizzling new post, and it’s already earned more than 3,600 likes and 80-plus comments in a matter of minutes. Some Instagrammers complimented her figure while a few more chimed in on the caption.

“You look amazing angel,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“YOU ARE GORGEOUS QUEEN. Loeve you so much,” a second social media user added.

“Makeup free, all natural and SOO BEAUTIFUL INSIDE AND OUT,” one more exclaimed, adding a few hearts.

“I WANT THISSSS, SO COMFY,” a fourth wrote.