Alicia Parr Poses Seductively In Emerald Green Lingerie: ‘Feeling Festive’

Alicia Parr was scantily clad in her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday morning. The model flashed her incredible curves in a revealing outfit as she admitted she was feeling “festive” in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snaps, Alicia looked hotter than ever as she posed seductively in an emerald green lingerie set. The sheer bra hugged her ample chest tightly and featured a low-cut that exposed her cleavage. The thin straps also showed off her lean arms and shoulders.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her narrow hips and clung to her petite waist. The underwear also put a spotlight on her round booty and muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were on full display in the shots as well.

The model jazzed up the look with some gold accessorizes to complement the vibrant color of her lingerie. She wore a pair of dangling earrings and a chunky watch on her wrist. She also sported bright red polish on her fingernails.

In the first photo, Alicia stood in front of a large window. She had her hip pushed out dramatically and both of her hands raised near her head and her face turned away from the camera.

In the second shot, she sat on a wooden surface with one hand placed behind her for balance and the other tugging at her panties. The final pic featured Alicia sitting on a bed made up with white linens. She pushed her chest out and gave a smoldering stare into the lens.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell over her shoulder and cascaded down her back.

Alicia’s 537,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The snaps earned more than 14,000 likes within the first 10 hours after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave nearly 300 messages during that time.

“Those are Exquisite pictures, Stunning,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful woman,” declared another.

“You are so [fire emoji],” a third comment read.

“Absolutely insane,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy looks in her photos. She’s often seen rocking teeny lingerie, racy bathing suits, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alicia recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she rocked a skimpy blue underwear set while posing on the edge of a bathtub. To date, that post has pulled in more than 16,000 likes and over 350 comments.