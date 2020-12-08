Donna D’Errico, 52, Gets Festive In Black Thigh-High Boots & Sexy Santa Dress

Donna D’Errico got into the holiday spirit for her latest Instagram photo this week. The former Baywatch star rocked a racy look as she snapped the sultry selfie.

In the pic, Donna, 52, looked hotter than ever as she showed off her excitement for the upcoming holidays. The actress opted for a pair of thigh-high black boots with chunky heels to showcase her long, lean legs and toned thighs.

She also rocked a sexy Santa dress. The red garment boasted long sleeves with white fur cuffs and a black belt that cinched her petite waist.

The bottom of the suit was a miniskirt that fell high over her thighs and also included white fur trim as it clung to her curvy hips and round booty. She completed the look with a matching Santa hat on her head.

Donna stood on a fur rug with her backside facing the camera. She had her back arched and her hip pushed out slightly as she twisted her torso to look over her shoulder. One arm hung at her side as the other held up her phone to snap the mirror selfie with a flirty expression on her face.

She wore her long, blond hair in straight strands that spilled out from under her hat. The locks hung down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulder.

In the background of the shot, a bed made up with white blankets could be seen. A bench at the foot of the bed as also visible. Donna geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

In the caption of the post, Donna revealed that she planned to wear the outfit all day as she ran errands, baked cookies and watched a Christmas movie in front of her tree.

Donna’s 276,000-plus followers shared their approval for the pic. The photo garnered more than 5,400 likes in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her fans also left over 440 comments.

“Santa baby,” one follower quipped.

“Where do I sign up to be your helper?” remarked another.

“You are a very beautiful, lovely and warm lady Donna. Lots of positive vibes for you and hope your pre-Christmas time is great. Good wishes,” a third user wrote.

“Wow great way to celebrate 2020. End it with a big smile or laugh either one is GREAT,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Donna recently thrilled her followers when she went topless in nothing but a knotted skirt around her waist. That post has reeled in more than 8,200 likes and over 560 comments thus far.