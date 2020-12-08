Ariana James Sizzles In Minuscule G-String While Dog Lies On Her Derriere

Ariana James stunned many of her 2.5 million Instagram followers on Monday, December 7, with her most recent post. The Colombian model and fitness aficionado took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself working on her tan, which was both sexy and hilarious at the same time.

The picture showed James sprawled on a towel on what appeared to be a balcony. She was soaking up the sun while lying on her stomach. Her feet were kicked up and her French bulldog was hanging out on her booty, in a pose similar to hers. The dog lay his head between James’s butt cheeks, with his paws on either side of his muzzle.

James was topless in the shot, but she leaned into a pillow, which completely covered her chest. On her lower body, she rocked a pair of barely there bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. It boasted a G-string back that bared her pert derriere, putting it front and center.

James wore a dark cap with the image of a rat and the word “Snitch” emblazoned on the front.

In the caption, James joked that she would probably end up with an interesting tan line, according to a Google translation.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within a day, the photo has attracted more than 168,000 likes and upwards of 2,200 comments. While many of them flocked to the comments section to praise her killer body and wish her a good week, many others interacted with her caption, joking about the dog.

“Baba also wants to get a tan,” one user wrote, adding a ROFL emoji after the comment.

“The best photo to kick off my week… Dad will be jealous! [laughing-crying emoji]. Kisses beautiful,” raved another user.

“He is thinking, what comfortable pillows. I’m staying here,” chimed in a third follower.

“Good morning to my beautiful princess Ari I wish you an excellent start to the week, full of good positive vibes, blessings, happiness and health,” added a fourth fan.

James often treats her fans to photos that highlight her gym-honed physique. She recently shared another post that captured her enjoying a sunny day on a splash pad, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She had on a mustard yellow one-piece featuring a thong back that showed off her toned glutes. The video showed her with her arms out to the sides as she spun around, allowing the water to drench her entire body. Her damp tresses cascaded against her back.