Sofia Vergara, 48, Flaunts Insane Cleavage In New Two Photo Update: ‘Shooting Day’

Sofia Vergara delighted her 20.7 million Instagram followers with a two photo update on her account, previewing the photoshoot for her 2021 spring Sofia jeans collection.

In the first picture, Sofia posed on a tan background. She wore a black, white, and pink floral print dress with a revealing neckline. The center plunged, revealing a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. The actress had one hip popped out, and one hand moved forward, emphasizing her slender waist and curvey hips.

Sofia wore her highlighted brunette hair in soft curls that tumbled over both shoulders from a side part. She accessorized with a thick gold choker, a dangly pair of earrings, a thick white bracelet, and rings on her French manicured fingers. The Modern Family actress had an open-mouthed smile on her full lips.

The second photograph featured Sofia in a pair of medium wash, high-waisted, skinny jeans with a button fly and an unfinished hem. She posed against a blush-colored background, sitting on her hip with her shapely legs out to one side. The actress paired her denim with a one-shoulder three-quarter sleeve shirt. She wore a large gold cuff right under the sleeve. Sofia had on shiny gold high heel sandals to complete the outfit. She stared straight into the camera’s lens with a sexy look on her face with her full lips closed.

Fans showed her a lot of love on the post, with more than 264,000 hitting the “like” button, and at least 930 also took the time to leave an uplifting comment, with many including the flame emoji to express themselves.

“You look absolutely stunning. So sexy in a fiesty. Just like I like it,” enthused one fan, who added hearts and flames.

“Sweet mother of God, Sofia. You are smoking hot! I love those jeans and that dress. Stunning all the way around. Keep up the great work in the new year,” a second follower encouraged, adding a red heart-eye smiley.

“Sofia, you are a true natural beauty. I love you so much. You are a real legend, and I hope to buy a pair of your pants when they come out. Thanks for the update,” wrote a third Instagrammer, adding red lips, flames, and hearts.

“OMG, so gorgeous! I adore you, Sofia. A gorgeous woman and a talented actor. I hope you’re having a wonderful holiday season. I can’t wait for your new line,” a fourth devotee exclaimed along with a blushing smiley, several roses, and a heart-kiss.