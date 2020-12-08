Gwen Stefani Twirls In Eye-Catching Tiny Hot Pants & Cropped Jacket With Tassels

Gwen Stefani has been treating fans to a number of Instagram uploads and her followers can’t get enough. For her most recent post, the singer showed off the attire she wore during her performance on The Voice on Monday night and it’s quite spectacular.

The “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker stunned in a crop top that featured multicolored jewels embroidered all over. The item of clothing was fairly low-cut and displayed her decolletage and midriff. Stefani wrapped herself up in a cropped jacket that had multicolored tassels hanging off. She teamed her outfit with high-waisted hot pants that were covered in different patterns and black fishnet tights. Stefani opted for thigh-high boots that had a similar design to her bottoms. She accessorized herself with various bangles, a crystalized choker that her first name initial and a chain featuring a pendant. Stefani scraped back her blond and black hair into a ponytail.

The 51-year-old treated her followers to four images and one video within one upload.

In the first shot, the mom-of-three was captured from the thighs-up in front of a plain white wall. She rested both her arms beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile.

In the next slide, Stefani was snapped from head-to-toe. The songstress whipped her locks over her left shoulder and sported a fierce mouth-open expression.

In the third frame, the three-time Grammy Award winner twirled around and showcased her ensemble from the back. Stefani’s tassels and hair were caught in motion while she raised both her arms.

In the fourth slide, the No Doubt frontwoman posted a short video clip with no audio. Stefani struck a few poses and turned around a few times to give fans a better look at the eye-catching outfit.

For her caption, she revealed that her ensemble was custom made by designer Dolce & Gabbana.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 42,000 likes and over 610 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.8 million followers.

“Love the combination of colors and jewels. You look great,” one user wrote.

“Yaass!! You’re amazing, inspiring, and so positive @gwenstefani keep on keeping on with your bada** self! We’re cheering you on!” another person shared.

“Gwen…you look fabulous! And I love the new single. Added it to my library. And you killed the live performance on The Voice last night. Keep On Keepin’ On!” remarked a third fan.

“You, the performance, and the outfit were all amazing last night #LetMeReintroduceMyself,” a fourth admirer commented.