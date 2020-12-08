Olivia Jade Says She Hasn’t Talked To Mom Lori Loughlin Since She Went To Jail, Claims Dad Wanted Her At USC

The beauty influencer sat down for her first interview since her parents went to prison for paying a bribe to get her into the prestigious California university.

Olivia Jade Giannulli was in the hot seat on Red Table Talk.

In her first interview since the college admissions scandal broke, the 21-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli spoke out about her parents’ jail sentence as well as her own knowledge of the criminal activity that landed them there.

Ahead of the sit-down, which can be seen in the video below, co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris made it clear that the privileged young woman wasn’t welcome at the table. She questioned why Olivia reached out to three Black women for her “redemption story.” Jada Pinkett-Smith overruled her mom and allowed the YouTube beauty influencer to share her story, but Adrienne told Olivia she is having a hard time feeling “compassion” because her parents will “do their 60 days” in jail, pay their fines, and their privileged daughter will be fine.

Olivia revealed that she has not spoken to her mom and dad since they checked into separate federal prisons. She assumed the silence is a quarantine phase due to COVID-19.

“I think that is the reason but I’m not too sure, I just haven’t heard anything, so I’m just waiting,” she said. “I’m super close with my parents, especially my mom. She’s like my best friend, so it’s definitely been really hard not being able to talk to her.”

Olivia added that the silence has served as a good reflection period for her family.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Of the scandal, the beauty guru also explained that a huge part of having privilege is not knowing you have privilege, so when her parents got involved with “college counselor” Rick Singer, it didn’t feel wrong because everyone she knows has families who “donate” money to schools. She added that when she applied to college, she was not fully aware of what was going on and everything felt normal to her.

She also insinuated that her father was the one who was more behind the decision to get her and her sister Isabella Rose into the University of Southern California under false pretenses. Olivia explained that at the time she was applying to colleges, her famous mother was working outside the country, so she left her husband in charge.

“I really believe my dad has attachment issues and didn’t want us to leave California,” Olivia explained of the choice of USC. “I think he just loves his kids and wanted them close. My mom really, for most of the time when I was applying for school, was in Canada shooting a movie. She was involved in my whole childhood, but when it came to that she was like ‘Moss you handle it, I’m out.'”

Olivia admitted that she was too embarrassed to go back to USC after the scandal broke.

She added that it is important for her to learn from the mistake the family made, not to now be “shamed and punished” and never be given a second chance.

“Because I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown,” she said.

Olivia also claimed that she worked hard in high school and later cringed over YouTube videos she posted in which she said she “didn’t care” about college and only looked forward to partying and game days.

You can see the full interview below.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are currently serving two- and five-month prison sentences, respectively, after pleading guilty to fraud charges for getting their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits. They paid Singer $500,000 for his role in the admissions scheme.