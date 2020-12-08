Jane Seymour, 69, Shows Off Killer Legs In A White Dress While Doing Stretches & Ballet In Malibu

Jane Seymour took to Instagram to share a photo that captured her in the middle of a weekly routine. The December 7 update saw Jane in a beautiful outfit that showed off her gym-honed figure.

The image captured the actress posed in the center of the frame. She turned her body in profile and used one hand to grab a tree trunk while she tucked the opposite near her chest. Seymour tipped one toe on the ground and extended the opposite behind her. A geotag in the post indicated that she was in Malibu, California. Seymour posed in the grass, against a backdrop that was filled with palm trees while an abundance of sunlight spilled over her figure. A small bush of red flowers also added a pop of color to the shot.

In the caption of the post, she shared that she was doing some stretches and ballet to “start the week off right.” She also asked her audience for some things they like to do to ensure that their week is good.

The 69-year-old flaunted her fit figure in a white dress. The white garment had tiered, semi-sheer fabric that gave in a vintage vibe. Its thick straps tight on her shoulders, leaving her slender arms in full view. The piece had a scooping neckline that was low on her collar, allowing Seymour to show off a large pendant necklace. The dress proceeded to flow loosely on her frame, and its short length showed off her toned legs. Seymour went barefoot to complete the chic look.

She wore her long, brunette locks down with a few loose waves that spilled over her back. Her bangs swept across her forehead, hitting directly above her eye.

It has not taken long for Seymour’s fans to shower the most recent shot with praise. In a matter of hours, the photo garnered thousands of likes and dozens of comments. Some Instagrammers took time to compliment Seymour on her incredible body, while a few more revealed their weekly routines. Several others could not find the right words, opting to use emoji instead of words.

“I try my best to always see the positive in any situation even if it’s difficult. Have a beautiful day Jane,” one follower gushed with a few pink hearts.

“Gorgeous lines. But… my favorite was when you were dancing in a pretty dress and mopping the floor,” another chimed in. “Unfortunately, my idea of a nice start is a walk with Oz to Starbuck’s.”

“Thank you for sharing with us. You are radiant,” a third complimented.