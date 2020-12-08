Frida Aasen Flaunts Pert Booty In New Topless Photo

Frida Aasen tantalized her 723,000 Instagram followers on Monday, December 7, when she treated them to a hot new update. The Victoria’s Secret model posted a photo of herself wearing nothing but bikini bottoms, highlighting her pert derriere as she soaked in the beauty of her tropical surroundings.

Aasen was photographed standing on a wooden deck in front of the ocean, whose crystal-clear waters filled the background, contrasting with the bright blue sky and fluffy white clouds. A net attached to the deck, creating a hammock-like structure with three pillows. According to the geotag, the picture was taken at Joali Maldives, a luxury hotel in the South Asian island nation.

The Norwegian beauty had her back toward the camera as she stretched her arms up, clasping her hands above her head. Her legs were hips-width distance apart, and she arched her back, showcasing her pert derriere as well as her long, slender legs.

Aasen opted to go topless in the shot, posing strategically to censor the photo. On her lower body, she had on just a pair of white bikini bottoms, which accentuated her golden complexion. The cheeky design of the suit bared Aasen’s tight glutes.

She shared her current routine in the caption, which consists of waking up, putting on a bikini and jumping in the sea. Aasen tagged The Asia Collective, a luxury travel magazine, and the hotel’s Instagram page.

Within a day, the post has attracted more than 37,300 likes and over 135 comments. Her followers used the occasion to gush over Aasen’s incredible body and also to engage with the model.

“You are so gorgeous. Can’t wait until I have the vaccine and I can travel freely again,” one user wrote.

“Yooooooo I can’t!!! [fire emoji] @tommy_chiabra you’re a lucky guy!” replied another user, tagging Aasen’s boyfriend, the entrepreneur Tommy Chiabra.

“Happy belated birthday [string of festive emoji] I hope you will be happy,” a third fan chimed in, as Aasen turned 26 on December 5.

“Great shot u are absolutely stunning and enjoy yourself,” gushed a fourth admirer.

