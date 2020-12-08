Fashion Designer Vera Wang, 71, Flaunts Age-Defying Figure In Shorts & Thigh-Highs: ‘Always Experimenting’

Vera put together a look with pieces from her clothing line.

Vera Wang showed off her age-defying figure in a stunning new addition to her Instagram page this week. The fashion designer looked flawless as she experimented with pieces from the latest additions to her clothing collection.

The 71-year-old stood in front of a blank white wall as she showed off her unique look for the camera. She posed with her legs spread slightly apart and rested one hand on the wall beside her while gazing down at the floor with a sultry stare.

Her look was comprised of several numbers from her Spring 2021 Ready To Wear collection. Judging by the reactions from her followers, she certainly seemed to do her clothing line some justice.

Vera looked incredible in a simple white top with a mock neckline and short sleeves that showed off her toned arms. She layered a black silk bubble accessory over the shirt, which featured pleats and an asymmetrical neckline that gave the ensemble a chic and edgy vibe.

On her lower half, the New Yorker sported a pair of black silk shorts. The bottoms had a high-rise waistband and were slightly oversized, accentuating Vera’s trim waist and slender frame. They also boasted a daringly short length, hitting to the middle of her toned thighs to tease a glimpse at her lean legs.

The brunette completed her look with solid black thigh-high stockings that clung tightly to her toned calves. She also wore a pair of strappy platform heels and accessorized with a slew of diamond rings on her perfectly manicured fingers. Her dark locks were straightened and styled into a middle part. They spilled over her shoulders and down to her waist, perfectly framing her face and striking beauty along the way.

The ensemble proved to be a major hit, amassing nearly 13,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to shower the designer with love.

“Your experimentation always leads to beautiful designs and success,” one person wrote.

“Perfect look,” praised another fan.

“Wow. Iconic,” a third follower remarked.

“Gorg! You look 21!” added a fourth admirer.

Vera often shows off pieces from her clothing lines on Instagram. In another recent post, the beauty sported a set of pajamas from her Simply Vera collection, though ditched the bottom half of her look to once again show off her phenomenal physique. Fans were thrilled by the pantsless shot, awarding it 5,123 likes and 169 comments to date.