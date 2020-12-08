Holly Sonders Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bodysuit While Showing Off Her Basketball Skills

On Tuesday, December 8, former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing video for her 489,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The brief clip showed the 33-year-old showing off her basketball skills in a white-walled room. The video began with her dribbling a basketball ball between her legs. Holly then shot the ball into a child’s plastic basketball hoop, causing it to get stuck in the net. She laughed before retrieving the ball, while looking over her shoulder and saying something unintelligible.

Holly flaunted her fantastic figure in a cheeky backless white bodysuit. The revealing garment put her pert derriere and lean legs on full display. The color of the garment also beautifully complemented her tan skin. She finished off the look with a pair of white tube socks, sizable earrings, and two rings. The brunette bombshell also styled her long locks in a deep middle part.

The song “The greatest” by Lana Del Ray could be heard playing in the background.

Holly tagged her location as Beverly Hills, California.

In the caption of the post, Holly revealed the clip was filmed during a photo shoot with professional photographer Collin Stark. She also asked her followers if they would be interested in her doing “more sports-themed content in lingerie.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“[Y]es please,” wrote one commenter.

“Absolutely,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

Quite a few of Holly’s followers also took the time to compliment both her good looks and athletic abilities.

“You are very hot,” gushed an admirer.

“You legit have a pretty good handle [crying laughing emoji] that crossover was nice,” added another Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the clip and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the social media sensation.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 1,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Holly has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a video, in which she wore a black sequin swimsuit top. That post has been liked over 9,000 times since it was shared.