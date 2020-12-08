Spoilers For Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Martin Faces Demands From Sonny & Trina Needs Help From Epiphany

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday’s episode tease that Martin will be put in a tough spot and Trina will be rallying support. Jordan and Curtis seemingly have some frisky time on the way, while Brando tries to talk some sense into Sasha.

The new General Hospital sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals that Sonny will confront Martin. It appears that this happens at the Metro Court, and Sonny will apparently ask Martin for something. Will Sonny suspect that Martin knows how to connect with Julian?

Martin will ask Sonny what happens if he says no. While Martin is plenty shady when he needs to be, he got pretty rattled when Julian backed him into a corner. Given the General Hospital spoilers for this week teasing that Sonny will catch up to Julian, it seems likely that Martin will reveal some sort of significant tidbit.

As Sonny works this angle, General Hospital teasers indicate that Jason will begin to fill Sam in on all of the latest developments. SheKnows Soaps notes that Jason will spend time playing a game with Danny. However, it seems that he’ll also start telling Sam about Julian’s role in both the Floating Rib explosion and the Wiley swap.

Elsewhere, Trina will approach Epiphany and ask for some help. This is probably related to Trina’s quest to prove that her father is still alive, but at this point, she has no idea that Epiphany actually was involved. Will the nurse manage to maintain her cool on this or will she let something slip?

As Trina approaches her digging from that angle, Cameron and Josslyn will discuss the situation. General Hospital teasers detail that Cam will tell Joss that they owe it to Trina to follow her to the end.

Jordan will seemingly set up some sort of celebration for Curtis. The General Hospital preview shows him standing shirtless facing her, and there appear to be party decorations in their apartment. It doesn’t seem to be either his birthday or their wedding anniversary, so it’s understandable that he seems a bit perplexed.

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital also shows Sasha starting to put her life back together again. She’ll get released from GH and confront somebody about what she thought had been a connection between them. Will this be Cyrus? It seems likely, as this week she’ll pursue a plan for revenge and she may try to lure him in at this stage.

Brando will apparently ask Cyrus for more responsibility, and General Hospital teasers also indicate that he’ll be trying to persuade Sasha to change course.

All signs point toward some major twists and turns playing out over the next few days and General Hospital viewers are anxious to watch as bombshells drop throughout Port Charles.