Sara Orrego Shows Off Pert Derriere In Stylish Bikini While Enjoying A Walk On The Beach

Sara Orrego gave her 1.6 million Instagram followers something to be motivated by on Tuesday, December 8, in her latest post. The Colombian model and influencer shared a stunning new photo of herself enjoying a walk on the beach while rocking a stylish swimsuit that put her pert derriere front and center.

The photo showed Orrego from a distance, as she walked toward the ocean. Her footprints could be seen in the sand, adding to the composition of the shot. Her surroundings included large, light gray rock formations on either side. The turquoise waves washed over the sand while pristine islands filled the background.

Orrego was high on the balls of her feet, engaging the muscles of her shapely legs. She placed one foot back, in walking motion. She slightly tugged at the sides of her bikini bottoms while looking down at the ground. Her elbows were away from her body, highlighting her toned upper arms.

She had on a romantic two-piece bathing suit featuring a checkered print in powder blue against a white background. Orrego’s bikini bottoms stole the show. It featured a cheeky design that accentuated her booty while the sides sat a bit high, baring her curvy hips as well. The matching top clasped on her back and featured thin straps that stretched over her shoulders.

Orrego wore her dark brown hair loose, allowing her long strands to hang down her back.

Within three hours, the picture has garnered more than 53,600 likes and upwards of 295 comments. Orrego’s fans were quick to share their thoughts about the post, taking to the comments section to rave about her incredible physique while also praising her sweet personality and charming nature.

“You’re so so so amazing,” one of her fans raved, trailing the words with a string of red heart emoji.

“Wow your figure is just perfect,” replied another user.

“What are you doing out there all by yourself,” teased a third admirer.

“You are the most beautiful woman to look at Sara, such a sweet woman. Best wishes to you my love,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Orrego often stuns her fans by posting photos of herself clad in swimsuits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a selfie that captured her in a striking red two-piece. She posed in front of a bright red wall that matched the color of her suit. She held the camera to the right as she glanced sideways at the lens. Her bikini top featured an underwire structure that pushed against her chest, helping to accentuate her cleavage.