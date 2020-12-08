Christine Quinn Goes Topless For Artistic ‘Playboy’ Shoot

Christine Quinn, who is best known for starring on Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, recently graced the cover of Playboy magazine’s Mexican issue. The blond bombshell did an eye-catching photoshoot for the publication and showed off a number of the snaps on Instagram.

Quinn went topless for the occasion and wore long sheer black gloves that featured jeweled detailing. She paired the ensemble with semi-sheer tights that showcased her underwear. Quinn opted for a black hat and a long sheer veil that fell to the floor. She accessorized herself with a necklace and tied back her long blond hair.

The 32-year-old treated her followers to three photos within one upload.

In the first shot, Quinn had been captured behind a black gate and next to a small statue. The reality star raised her right hand underneath her chin and tilted her head up to the side with her eyes closed. Quinn showcased her beautiful profile for the artistic black-and-white pic.

In the next slide, she leaned against a wall while wrapping her left arm across her chest. Quinn gazed directly in front of her and continued to show off her sharp jawline for another black-and-white image.

In the third and final frame, she attached a photo in color. The successful businesswoman posed in front of a sunset and had been caught further back, showing off her attire from head-to-toe.

Quinn geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where these snapshots were taken.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 20,100 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“THE SECOND ONE OH MY GOD CHRISTINE YOURE PREFECT,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I’m overwhelmed by the level of slayage coming from your page rn,” another person shared.

“Omg, they are all so gorgeous!!!! Congratulations mama this spread is insane,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Love love love all these photos!! You are perfection,” a fourth admirer commented.

Slaying with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Quinn. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a red bra with an oversized metallic jacket of the same color over the top. Quinn rocked a sheer turquoise miniskirt that appeared to be made out of PVC material that showed off her black underwear. She teamed the outfit with red leather knee-high boots and accessorized with stylish shades. Quinn sported her luscious locks in curls and wore a thin silver chain belt around her waist.