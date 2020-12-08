Ana Cheri Gives Off Island Vibes In Wet Bikini Bottoms

Ana Cheri hit the beach for her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday. The gorgeous model flaunted her hourglass figure as she opted for a skimpy ensemble that contoured to her fabulous figure.

In the racy pic, Ana looked smoking hot as she sported a pair of wet bikini bottoms. The beige garment was pulled up high over her voluptuous hips and wrapped tightly around her slender waist while emphasizing her thick thighs.

She added a brown crop top, which fell off of her shoulders and showcased her muscled arms. The shirt was also wet, and boasted a low-cut neckline that flashed a bit of her abundant cleavage.

Ana opted to accessorize the look with a diamond sparkler on her finger, a dainty chain around her neck, and a bracelet. She gave off island vibes as well as she sported a large flower tucked in her hair.

Ana posed with her knees on the shore and her thighs apart. She arched her back and tilted her head to the side as she placed one hand over her chest. The other hand came up to run her fingers through her hair as she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, some rippling water and tall palm trees could be seen. A sunlit blue sky complete with white, fluffy clouds was also visible. In the caption, Ana revealed her love for the beach.

Her long, dark hair was worn in a deep side part and styled in loose waves. The locks fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Ana’s over 12.5 million followers seemed to fall in love with the snap. The photo garnered more than 43,000 likes within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 350 messages during that time.

“You are a goddess,” one follower wrote.

“Looking fabulous,” remarked another.

“You look amazing,” a third user gushed.

“Queen,” a fourth person declared.

The model is no stranger to showing off her gym-honed physique in her online pics. She’s become known for filling her timeline with snaps of herself showing off her body in skimpy outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ana recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a see-through dark green lingerie set that showed off her bare chest underneath. That post was also a huge hit among fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 269,000 likes and over 2,300 comments.