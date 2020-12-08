Brooke Shields Flaunts Tiny Waist In A Belted Dress While Confessing She Is Watching & Loving ‘The Crown’

Brooke Shields flaunted her incredible figure in the most recent update that was shared on her popular Instagram page. The December 8 post has only been live on her feed for a short time, but it’s generating a ton of buzz from her 1.1 million fans.

The photo captured Shields posing directly in the center of the frame. She stood in front of a white wall with two vintage dresses hung behind her. Shields faced her chest toward the camera, turning her head to the side and giving a smile for the camera.

Shields looked like she was dressed to impress in a curve-hugging dress that showed off her incredible figure. The gorgeous garment featured a purple and black pattern that gave it a fun vibe. It had long sleeves that were tight on her biceps before flaring out on the lower half of her arms. Its fabric was tight near her wrists, and she added a few chunky bracelets to go along with the ensemble. The garment had a deep V-neckline that allowed her to show off the two layered necklaces on her collar. She added a chic black belt that was adorned with studs, helping to accentuate her tiny waist.

The piece proceeded to flare out into a floor-length gown that draped perfectly off the actress’s figure. She styled her long, brunette locks with a middle part and added a few loose waves to her mane’s body. Equal parts of hair spilled messily over her shoulders and back.

In the post’s caption, Shields asked her audience who was watching and loving The Crown on Netflix. She also revealed that the show reminded her of the two dresses in the photo, both of which were worn to Royal weddings. She also revealed that the dress to the right on the image was worn by India Hicks’ mother when she was a bridesmaid to the queen.

It has not taken long for fans to notice the new update, and within a matter of minutes, the post has amassed over 5,800 likes and over 100 comments. Some Instagrammers raved over Shields’ beauty while a few more commented on the dresses.

“Still hoping to photograph you in that beautiful dress one day,” one Instagrammer wrote, adding a few purple hearts to the end of their comment.

“Pretty sure the one on the left was worn by Lady Sarah at Prince Charles and Diana’s wedding, she looked so good in it!” another fan wrote.

“What a beautiful desses Brooke!! You look incredible,” a third gushed.