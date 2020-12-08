WWE News: CM Punk Says He’d Wrestle Again & Reveals What It’d Take To Convince Him To Return

CM Punk was a guest on the latest episode of Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast. During the conversation, which was quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the former WWE superstar was asked what it’d take to get him to return to wrestling, and his answer was quite promising.

According to Punk, he’d be open to a comeback if it made sense from a financial and creative perspective. He also spoke highly of All Elite Wrestling, suggesting that he’d be keener to compete for Tony Khan’s promotion ahead of his former employer.

“Without wanting to insult anybody on either side of the fence, any WWE or AEW talent, it would take, above all, an interesting scenario. It would take a story that would be fun to tell and also the stupidest amount of money. But, they can save themselves a lot of money if they present a fun storyline. Now, what that is, I don’t know. I’m a pretty picky guy, especially at this point. There are more interesting people on the AEW side for me to wrestle and that’s because I’ve never wrestled them before.”

Punk also said that his WWE release would have been handled differently if AEW had existed at the time. The former World Champion was released on his wedding day after he’d been suspended for two months.

According to Punk, Vince McMahon would have asked him to return to work as he wouldn’t have wanted one of his biggest stars at the time to join a top rival company. However, Khan’s promotion didn’t exist in 2014, and McMahon clearly wasn’t worried about his other competitors.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Punk has been linked with a move to the new promotion since its inception. He even had a meeting with management, but he wasn’t a fan of the informal way they handled business and turned it down.

Of course, Punk didn’t officially rule out a return to his old company either. It remains to be seen if officials will be interested, however, as he’s reportedly been blacklisted following the fallout from his release and subsequent lawsuit.

Punk returned to wrestling television last October, albeit as a pundit for WWE Backstage. While his job was to discuss the company’s product, he was signed by FOX and didn’t need to deal with management.

The “Straight Edge Superstar” has mostly been absent from in-ring competition since stepping away from the business. He made an appearance under a mask at an independent show last year, but he hasn’t had an actual match in over six years.