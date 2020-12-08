Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Goes Scantily Clad Under The Christmas Tree In Revealing Lingerie

Alexina Graham delighted her 755,000 Instagram followers this week with a steamy new post that saw her showing plenty of skin.

The eye-popping new addition to the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s feed was shared on Tuesday, December 8, and has quickly been showered with love during its short time since going live. The artsy shot captured her lying on the ground underneath a Christmas tree that was beautiful decorated with silver tinsel and sparkly ornaments. She posed with her hips and head turned to the side and was surrounded by several gifts wrapped in snowflake wrapping paper.

In the caption, she asked her followers what would be under their own Christmas trees this holiday season. She proceeded to suggest a “little something” from Victoria’s Secret, which she also happened to be wearing in the steamy snap.

Alexina likely sent pulses racing as she modeled a set of sexy lace lingerie from the popular retailer that left very little to the imagination. Her racy ensemble included a nude bra with gorgeous floral embroidery over its underwire-style cups. It had a plunging neckline that showcased an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage, which was further accentuated by the piece’s flirty scalopped hemline.

The redheaded beauty also sported a pair of semi-sheer nude panties that were even more risque. The undergarment boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that allowed her to flaunt her sculpted thighs, while also teasing a glimpse at her pert derriere. She added the matching garter belt as well, wrapping tightly around her navel to highlight her flat tummy and trim waist. It had long black straps that hung down her hips, helping to draw eyes toward her killer curves.

She also added a slinky nude robe as an extra layer to her look, though left it completely open to give her audience a full look at her skimpy lingerie. The cloak featured a sequined bow on one of its sleeves, giving the illusion that Alexina herself was a wrapped up gift.

Many fans headed to the comments section of the post. Some thanked the model for her gift suggestion, while others left a compliment for the latest jaw-dropping look at her phenomenal figure.

“This outfit is glorious. I’m buying it for the girlfriend today Alexina,” one person wrote.

“Sooo beautiful!!” praised another fan.

“You under a Christmas tree would be a great present,” a third follower remarked.

“Body goals,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed over 11,000 likes within less than one hour of going live.