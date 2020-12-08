January Jones, 42, Flashes Middle Finger While Flaunting Her Figure In Red Bikini

Actress January Jones had a little fun with her Instagram followers Tuesday when she shared a photo that featured her flipping her middle finger while flaunting her figure in a red two-piece bathing suit.

In the update, January’s caption indicated that the snap was a response to a previous post that showed part of an alleged email from a popular tabloid magazine. In the email, the magazine claimed to be publishing a story in which sources asserted that January’s friends were worried about her more “attention-grabbing bikini pictures” were a cry for help.

January said she had to posts a snap of her wearing a two-piece bathing suit. The number had a plunging neckline that flashed her cleavage. The bottoms had a high waist that highlighted her flat abs.

The actress posed in a bathroom. Part of a shower could be seen on one side of the frame and a basin was on the other. A glass door was also behind her.

The Mad Men star wore her short, blond locks brushed away from her face.

For accessories, she went with a thick gold necklace that had several pendants hanging just above her cleavage.

The image was cropped at the top of January’s thighs. The picture was snapped at a close shot, giving her the opportunity to flaunt her fit physique. She posed with one hand near her chin. Her other hand was on her waist, with her hand flashing her middle finger. She wore a big smile while standing with one hip cocked. The pose showed off her toned shoulders and arms as well as her trim tummy.

January’s update was wildly popular, racking up more than 32,000 likes within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Some celebrities too to the comments section to join in on the fun.

“It was me. I’m worried!!!!!!!” joked Crissy Teigen.

Other followers doled out the compliments.

“If you stop posting bikini pics I’m leaving IG hahaha, you’re such a babe January, your posts give me liiiiife,” wrote a second admirer.

“Seriously, if my bikini bod looked half that good, I’d be sharing pix 24-7!” a third fan added.

“I absolutely adore the cries for help. 🙂 May they never be answered. LOL,” a fourth Instagram user chimed in.

Last month, January hared a photo that saw her flashing some skin in a purple crop top. The number gave her followers a look at her cleavage as well as her bare abs. She paired it with a matching cropped jacket and a pair of mid-rise jeans.