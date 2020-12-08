Eddie Van Halen’s Son Wolfgang Says His Dad Would Be ‘Pissed’ If He Tried To Relive His Past With VH Covers

The son of the late Van Halen rocker explained why doing a cover of 'Panama' is no way to honor his father.

Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, says his late father wanted him to carve out his own music career.

In a series of posts to Twitter, the 29-year-old son of the late rock great and actress Valerie Bertinelli addressed comments about recent interviews in which he stated that he doesn’t want to play any Van Halen covers going forward, despite being a member of his dad’s iconic band in the past.

When one commenter asked Wolf to reconsider his decision and noted that there is nothing wrong with “honoring” Eddie the way Dweezil Zappa and Ziggy Marley have done with their dads, Wolf delivered an epic retort.

“There’s many more ways to honor my father than just playing ‘Panama,'” he tweeted.

Wolf elaborated in a follow-up Twitter post.

“By being my own musician, I honor my father much more than just playing a f*ckin’ VH song. I get that y’all wanna hear VH songs. Head on over to Spotify, because I’m not a jukebox.”

The musician added that there is no better way to honor his dad than to carve his own path and move forward with his career on his own merits.

“It’s what he wanted,” Wolf tweeted. “Not for me to parade around as a cover band reliving his past. He’d be f*ckin pissed. How do y’all not see that?”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Many fans offered Wolf support in comments to his post. Some pointed out that Van Halen singers David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, and even short-lived frontman Gary Cherone are all well and capable of touring with Van Halen songs, so there is no reason that Wolf needs to perform them instead of the guys who actually sang them to begin with.

Others explained that they just want Eddie’s music to stay alive.

Other fans wrote they are much more interested in hearing Wolf’s music with his new band Mammoth WVH after growing up with the greatest teacher in the world.

Last month, Wolf told SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk that he will “absolutely not” not play any Van Halen songs during Mammoth WVH’s live shows, but that if he ever changes his mind, he would do something really different. As an example, he explained that he wouldn’t want to just sit there and play a straightforward version of a song like “‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love,” but would perhaps do a “cool” acoustic cover of “Little Guitars,” per rock website Blabbermouth. Wolf reiterated that he wants to forge his own path and not follow in his father’s massive footsteps.

Wolf has had plenty of success already with his solo work. The 29-year-old hit the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s Hard Rock charts with the release of his first solo single, “Distance,” in November. The song topped the charts weeks after the Van Halen co-founder passed away following a long battle with cancer.