WWE Beauty Chelsea Green Flaunts Perfect Sun-Kissed Derrière In Thong Bikini

WWE superstar Chelsea Green took to Instagram this week and delighted her 557,000 followers with a revealing snap.

In the photo, Green had a nap in the sand as she visited the beach. She lay on her stomach with her knuckles clasped together, resting her head on the hand formation in the process. She wore her wet heavy hair tied up with a white band, which accentuated her beautiful face as she posed for the camera.

The Friday Night SmackDown star also wore very little for the occasion. Green looked stunning as she rocked a white bikini with a matching thong that showed off her sun-kissed skin and enviable booty. She topped off the outfit with some jewelery on her fingers.

In the accompanying caption, Green revealed that she was taking a nap next to the ocean. She illustrated her point with emojis, and the sentiment was appreciated by her adoring fans.

The snap has also gained over 17,000 likes as of this writing, and some of her followers even took the time to leave a positive comment in the replies section.

“Look at that Babe,” wrote one Instagrammer, who emphasized their compliment with a heart-eyed emoji to express their love for the wrestler.

“Hollyyyyyy Chelsea,” gushed a second Instagram follower, who capped off their comment with a series of fire emojis.

“Hope your arm is getting better,” wrote a third Instagram user.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Green suffered an arm injury during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown back in November. The timing of the incident was unfortunate, as it marked her main roster debut and the first time she had appeared on any WWE television show in months.

The blue brand superstar has yet to provide an update in regard to her in-ring return. However, as The Inquisitr article noted, she has been training recently, suggesting that it’ll be sooner rather than later.

Green also appears to be making the most of her time off by hanging out at the seaside, and she’s continued to entertain her admirers with a series of stunning social media uploads.

As The Inquisitr documented last week, she took to the beach and paid homage to Xena: Warrior Princess with a topless photo in which she covered her assets with her hair.

Some of her recent uploads also revealed that she’ll release a calendar before 2021. The pictures featured in it will undoubtedly feature plenty more snaps of her at the beach.