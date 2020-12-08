Alexa Collins Hits The Tennis Court In A Skirt That Appears To Be A Few Sizes Too Small: ‘Let’s Play’

Alexa Collins showed off her athletic side in the most recent snaps series added to her scorching feed. The model’s December 8 update included three images that saw her in an outfit that left little to the imagination.

The first photo in the set saw the model posing on a tennis court. The background of the photo was out of focus, ensuring that all eyes were glued to Alexa. She stood with her figure turned in profile, tipping one toe on the ground and gazing over her shoulder with an alluring stare. Alexa popped her booty out, further accentuating her bombshell curves. The daringly short length of the skirt treated her eager audience to a great view of her pert derriere.

The second image in the deck saw Alexa posed with her chest facing the camera. She held a tennis ball in one hand and a racket in the other. The model turned her head to the side, looking into the camera with a sultry stare. She rocked a tiny white bra with a deep V-neckline that showed off her ample bust. It had thin, spaghetti strap sleeves that secured over her tanned shoulders, leaving her slender arms in full view. The garment’s bottom cut off near her ribs, and her sculpted abs were on display for her fans to admire.

Alexa teamed the look with a tiny white skirt that appeared to be a few sizes too small. The waistband was tight on her midsection, highlighting her tiny frame. Its hemline hit high on her leg, showing off her fit thighs. Alexa rocked a pair of white Nike socks that were patterned with purple tie-dye. She wore her long, blond locks swept over one side of her shoulder and added a small silver ring as her only visible accessory.

The last image in the series captured Alexa posing in the same spot, and she was all smiles for the photo op. In the post’s caption, she added a few tennis ball emoji and made sure to tag her photographer.

It has not taken long for fans to take notice of the skin-baring display. Within an hour, the post has garnered more than 12,000 likes and 230-plus comments from fans.

“That smile is everything! I love you my friend,” one follower gushed, adding a kissy-face emoji to the end of her comment.

“Omg obsessed! Cutest person in life!!!” a second raved.

“You are adorable. You are one beautiful doll,” another complimented. “You are beautiful as the most beautiful rose. You are as sweet as honey angel.”