Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam & Steffy Discuss Their Future

Wednesday’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) still doesn’t suspect a thing. While waiting for news about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) talk about their one-night stand, per The TV Guide.

Hope & Finn Concentrate On Thomas

Hope finally convinced Liam that she did not cheat on him with Thomas. After he hurled accusations at her, she was forced to explain that Thomas had been hallucinating. She suggested that he had actually seen Thomas kissed the mannequin and not her.

When Hope and her husband arrive at the hospital, the blonde is focused on Thomas. She doesn’t notice the looks between Steffy and Liam who have both realized that they have made a huge mistake.

Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is also fighting for Thomas’ life. He’s the person who was initially worried about the designer and asked Hope to watch him carefully. Now that he has confirmed his suspicions, he doesn’t want to let his new girlfriend down. He has been working hard on Thomas’s case and has also not noticed the vibe between Steffy and Liam.

Liam & Steffy Discuss Their Future

For the first time since they last saw each other, Liam and Steffy will find a moment to speak in private. They will break away and discuss what they have learned since coming to the hospital.

Both of them regret the previous evening. The soap opera showed that they had gotten drunk and fallen into each other’s arms. After waking up, Liam justified his actions by saying that he had only been acting out because Hope had cheated first. Now that he knows that Thomas kissed a dummy, he feels horrible. As seen in the image below, he realized he made a mistake.

As for Steffy, she also feels guilty for letting her feelings get the better of her. Finn has been so good to her and Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) and Liam keeps telling her how much Hope means to him.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that the formerly married couple will discuss the way forward. They don’t know whether they should come clean and admit that they had made love. Both of them know that it would be the right thing to do, but they would also lose a lot. Liam would lose his marriage and family with Hope, while Steffy may lose her only shot at love and happiness. Nobody knows that they cheated, so if they remain quiet their secret will remain intact.

However, how long before Liam’s conscience bothers him and he confesses? Will Hope ever forgive her husband for stepping out on her?