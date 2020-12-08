Corrie Yee Flashes Toned Bod In Leopard-Print String Bikini At The Beach

Corrie Yee returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning, and she didn’t disappoint. The gorgeous model flashed her toned bod as she hit the beach.

In the sexy snap, Corrie looked smoking hot as she posed in a revealing leopard-print string bikini. The scanty top boasted a very low-cut neckline that put her massive cleavage in the spotlight. It also showed off her gym-honed arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her voluptuous hips and fit tightly against her slim midsection. The garment emphasized her muscular thighs, but it may have been her flat tummy and rock-hard abs that grabbed the most attention in the pic.

Corrie stood on the beach in Tulum, Mexico for the shot. She had one leg crossed in front of the other and her hip pushed out dramatically. She placed one hand on a nearby wooden pole as the other brushed against the side of her face. Her back was arched and her shoulders were back as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the shot, the white sand and sunlit sky could be seen. Some tall palm trees and other green foliage were also visible.

She wore her long, brunette hair in a deep side part for the pic. The strands were styled in loose locks that she pushed over her shoulder as they lightly blew in the wind.

Corrie’s over 1.1 million followers immediately began to respond to the sexy post by clicking the like button more than 2,900 times within the first 40 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 80 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You look amazing,” one follower stated.

“You look so beautiful,” agreed another.

“How [are you] always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a third comment read.

“You look really great out there,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport eye-popping looks in her online uploads. She’s often seen stepping in front of the camera with confidence as she flashes her busty chest, tiny waist, curvy booty, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a bright red lingerie set with gold accents and a matching garter belt. That post was also a hit among her supporters. To date, it’s pulled in more than 12,000 likes and over 280 comments.