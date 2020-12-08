Serena Williams Sparkles In A Sequin-Covered Jumpsuit

Tennis superstar Serena Williams often models the pieces from her clothing brand, Serena, herself, and she surprised her label’s fans by rocking a bold sequinned look in the brand’s latest Instagram share. In the shot, Serena stood on what appeared to be a rooftop in an urban area, with worn white concrete around her and a cloudy sky visible in the distance. A full skyline could be spotted in the frame as well, but the focal point remained Serena’s muscular physique in the eye-catching ensemble.

According to the brand’s website, she wore the Violetta jumpsuit. The garment was sleeveless, leaving her sculpted shoulders and arms on full display. The neckline dipped low in a deep v-neck, showing off a bit of skin as well as a tantalizing hint of cleavage. However, to make it a bit more modest, there was a semi-sheer black illusion mesh panel over a portion of the neckline.

The sparkling fabric draped over her curves before nipping in at her waist, and the jumpsuit fit her body perfectly. The sequin-covered material hugged her shapely hips, muscular booty and toned thighs before ending a few inches below her knees in a midi length.

The entire garment was covered in sequins, and they shifted from shades of silver to pink to yellow, giving the piece an eye-catching look. The sun shone down on Serena in the shot, illuminating her curves.

She posed with her legs slightly crossed as she appeared to be striding across the roof, and she wore a pair of heels to finish the look. She kept the accessories simple in order to allow her ensemble to make the major style statement, and only wore stud earrings. She held a flag with her company’s logo on it up in the air, looking elegant and incredible in the shot.

Her audience couldn’t get enough, and the post received over 980 likes as well as 18 comments within just 40 minutes of going live.

“Marvelous,” one fan wrote, loving the look.

“That jumpsuit is EVERYTHING!!!!!” another follower chimed in.

“I want that outfit!” a third fan remarked.

“Oooh I would look so good in this number,” yet another follower added, coveting the piece for her own closet.

