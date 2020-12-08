Gabby Allen Shows Off Perky Derrière In Thong Bikini

Television personality Gabby Allen seemed to be enjoying the warm temperatures of Dubai in her latest Instagram update. She shared a snapshot that saw her posing on a beach wearing a skimpy thong bikini while enjoying a view of the city.

The popular influencer’s bathing suit was black with colorful designs all over it. The top featured triangle-shaped cups with straps that wrapped around her neck. The thong bottoms showed off plenty of her booty. The side straps were tied into loopy bows and pulled high on the sides of her hips.

Gabby wore her blond tresses down, and she sported a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head.

For accessories, she went with a dainty, gold chain bracelet.

The former Love Island contestant stood on a beach with her toes buried in the sand. Across the bay, a row of high-rise buildings were visible. A few clouds filled the sky. The sun appeared to be off to one side of the frame, giving the sky a warm glow. She seemed to have a portion of the beach to herself as no one else was insight.

Gabby stood with her back to the camera and she held a martini glass in her hand. Her other hand was near her waist. She flaunted her slim waistline while turning to look at the lens with a serious expression on her face. Her legs were slightly parted — a pose that put her perky derrière on full display. The stance also gave her fans a nice look at her bustline and sexy lower back. Sunlight hit the skin on her back and legs, causing it to glow. The camera captured her hair and the straps of her swimsuit blowing in the wind.

In the caption, Gabby mentioned the skyline.

The post was a hit, as more than 13,000 of her 1.1 million followers hit the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Her fans seemed to be too distracted by her fabulous figure to notice the buildings.

“No one looking at the sky line sis,” joked one Instagram user.

“Looking in great shape there,” a second follower wrote, adding a thumbs up emoji.

“Looking fabulous queen xx,” a this admirer chimed in.

“Wow absolutely gorgeous,” added a fourth fan with smiley face emoji with heart eyes.

Last week, Gabby shared another update that saw her showing off her bodacious booty while enjoying an incredible view in Dubai. She sported a cheeky bikini while posing with one knee bent.