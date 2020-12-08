‘DWTS’ Champ Kaitlyn Bristowe Reportedly Wants To Make Having A Baby A ‘Priority’ In 2021

Now that she has a mirrorball, the former 'Bachelorette' star is ready to be a mom.

Dancing with the Stars champion Kaitlyn Bristowe is reportedly ready to go from the mirrorball to motherhood. The Bachelorette alum, 35, has babies on the brain as she heads into the new year, an insider told OK magazine.

The source told the outlet that Katlyn and her “soulmate,” Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick, are ready to become parents.

“That’s her priority going into 2021,” the insider dished. “She and Jason are such a perfect match, and even with so many doors opening up for Kaitlyn now, what she wants most of all is to be a mother.”

Kaitlyn has reportedly had “baby fever” since partnering with pro dancer Artem Chigvinsev on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year. Artem and his fiancée Nikki Bella welcomed a little boy, Matteo, in July and Kaitlyn is said to be smitten with the newborn.

The source revealed that Kaitlyn had some “heart-to- hearts” about parenthood with her winning DWTS partner and it ignited her baby fever even more. Artem also thinks the Canadian beauty will be a “wonderful mom” when she does take the parenthood plunge.

The source added that during their time on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, Kaitlyn even joked to Artem, “OK, let’s just win this mirrorball so I can go have babies.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

The insider also said that many of the former Bachelorette star’s friends think Jason, 32, will propose to Kaitlyn over the holidays.

Engaged or not, the lovebirds are both on the same page when it comes to baby-making –they even have names picked out already, thanks to some extra downtime during the coronavirus quarantine

On Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s iHeart Radio podcast, Jason confirmed that the couple’s s next chapter will include parenthood.

“We want two kids,” he said, per E! News. “[Kaitlyn’s] just going to be the most bad*ss mother ever. Knowing her, she’s just so committed to everything she does and passionate.”

Kaitlyn, also told E! that her appearance on Dancing with the Stars would be her “last hurrah” before she’s ready to have kids. Now that she wrapped things up with a tidy mirrorball trophy, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see her go full steam ahead to the next item on her bucket list.

“What’s next?” Kaitlyn teased to People last month. “I joked that I will want to have babies if I accomplish this and onto the next step. Artem gave me baby fever and I’m not against it. I can’t wait.”