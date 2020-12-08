Dominican Singer Natti Natasha Shows Off Cleavage In Plunging Top & Opens Legs Wide In Silky Shorts

Natti Natasha stunned her fans in her latest Instagram post. The Dominican singer pulled out all the stops in a silky cowlneck top and shorts that put her diminutive frame on display. She looked smoking hot, and her 27.1 million followers sang her praises when they took to the comments section.

The 33-year-old, who has a birthday on December 10, took to social media on Monday to share some good news. According to Google Translate, Natti said that she was finishing the most important project of her life. She hinted that her fans would be the most essential element of her plans. She added a praying hands and lips emoji to her caption.

Natti wowed in a cleavage-baring handkerchief top. In the plunging Luis Vuitton number, she put her bronzed décolletage and arms on display. She teamed the top with its matching shorts. The silky fabric clung to her thighs as she posed in a sitting position.

The crooner, who has just released a remix version of Bebe Rexha’s “Baby I’m Jealous,” accessorized with care. She wore large hoop earrings, a chain necklace, and a watch on her wrist. She also styled her hair in a half ponytail, twisting the front sections of her raven tresses for an edgy and fun look.

In the first photo, Natti parted her legs while holding a gaming console in her hands. She laughed at something off-camera and slightly hunched her shoulders.

The second snap showed Natti looking directly at the audience. She spread her legs, sat upright, and gazed at the lens with a sultry expression on her face.

Natti leaned against the armrest in the third shot. She angled her chin and pursed her lips while relaxing on the cream chair.

The final shot showed a full-body shot of the celeb. Natti casually reclined on the swivel chair and put one of her legs over an armrest. She wore white sneakers and looked casual-chic as she posed for the camera. Behind her, floor-to-ceiling glass panes showed palms outside, while inside, an animal-print rug covered the floor.

Natti’s followers inundated her with likes and comments. In fact, this particular image has already racked up over 1.1 million likes. She also received thousands of comments, mostly in Spanish, from her massive fan base.

“So excited,” one fan raved at the news.

Another called her “very beautiful,” and added three heart-eyed emoji.

“You look so GORGEOUS!” an admirer gushed.

A fourth Instagrammer also could not contain their excitement.

“I cannot wait Natti. You don’t even know how much I’m waiting for this,” they gushed.