Madison Woolley Rocks Black Lace Lingerie In The Bathroom

Madison Woolley dropped a brand new photo of herself to her Instagram timeline on December 8. The Aussie stunner left little to the imagination as she flashed some skin in a revealing outfit for the pic.

In the sexy shot, Madison looked hotter than ever as she opted for a black lace lingerie set. The skimpy bra was low-cut to expose her ample cleavage. It also include slim straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching panties were cut high over her curvaceous hips and emphasized her itty bitty waist while giving fans a small peek at her highs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the photo. She added a little bling to her look with a sparkling ring on her finger.

Madison stood in the bathroom for the snap. She posed in front of a large mirror with one hand resting on the counter top in front of her. Her other hand held her phone as she arched her back and tilted her head to the side.

In the background, some marbled walls and metal accents could be seen. White towels were also visible behind Madison’s scantily clad figure. She geotagged her location as Sydney, Australia.

Her shoulder-length blond hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that brushed over her collarbone.

Madison’s 570,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 11,000 times within the first six hours after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 remarks about the pic during that time.

“That haircut suits you so much,” one follower stated.

“What a babe,” declared another.

“Mmmmm black lace on a gorgeous body,” a third user gushed.

“You look very simple, sweet and natural in this photo, @madisonwoolley…. You are very pretty and cute because you can see how simple you are as a person,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to flaunting her incredible physique in skimpy ensembles for her online photos. She’s become known for rocking teeny tops, sexy bathing suits, tight pants, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in nothing but an unbuttoned white shirt as she soaked up some sun and enjoyed a cup of coffee. To date, that post has reeled in more than 19,000 likes and over 180 comments.